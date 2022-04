Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Not a whole lot taking place but the overall risk mood is holding up for the most part. S&P 500 futures are up 0.3% and that is helping to see a calmer tone as we get things started in European morning trade.

That said, we have US non-farm payrolls coming up later so that will be a key risk event that could swing risk sentiment one way or another before the weekend comes along.