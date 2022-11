Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.7%

Broader market sentiment is not really hinting at much today with equities looking rather tentative for the most part. S&P 500 futures are down 5 points, or 0.13%, while Treasury yields are just a touch lower. There isn't a coherent look and the dollar is just lightly lower to start the session, with narrower ranges prevailing so far.