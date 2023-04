Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

This follows the more tepid sentiment from Wall Street yesterday as well, as US stocks moved up to close little changed after a slow start. US futures are holding slightly lower today though, with tech being weighed down. S&P 500 futures are down 0.3% and Nasdaq futures down 0.5%, while Dow futures are down slightly by 0.1% for now.