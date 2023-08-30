Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

This mirrors the tepid mood in US futures, which are keeping flattish right now. I reckon investors are looking to bonds once again and so far the strong bids from yesterday are not following through. German states' CPI data will also be a focus point, as markets are tinkering around with the ECB pricing at the moment. So, there's that to consider before we get to the ADP employment data later in US trading.