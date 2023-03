Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

The market mood is looking rather tentative, as European traders will also be keeping an eye out on German inflation data today. Regional bond yields are still holding up so that is also something to be mindful of. Looking over to US futures, the mood is also marginally positive with S&P 500 futures seen up by just 5 points, or 0.1%, currently.