Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.1%

It's a mixed showing in broader markets as we get things going in European trading today. Bond yields are lower with 10-year yields in the US down slightly to 4.125%. That is not helping with the direction for major currencies as the dollar holds more mixed across the board. EUR/USD is down 0.2% to 1.0835 while USD/JPY is also down 0.2% to 147.85 on the day.