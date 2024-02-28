Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX flat

Italy FTSE MIB -0.4%

There's not much to work with as the session gets underway. Traditional risk assets are not sharing the enthusiasm in Bitcoin, as stocks continue to consolidate the gains from last week. S&P 500 futures are also down slightly by 0.14% currently. In FX, the dollar is slightly higher while Treasury yields are slightly lower. All of this is pointing to a mixed market mood so far today with month-end flows also in focus.