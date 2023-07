Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.6%

That comes after a bit of a rout yesterday but the overall risk mood now is starting to lean towards more cautious territory again. S&P 500 futures are down 9 points, or 0.2%, after a more tepid start earlier in Asia. It's now been a good week for European indices whatsoever as they are down by roughly 4% across the board this week. Ouch.