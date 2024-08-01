Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.7%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.6%

Even though it may not feel like it, European indices still managed to squeeze in a round of gains in July trading last month. That includes the CAC 40 index, which ended higher by 0.7%, despite all of its travails. For now, investors are still having to deal with selling pressures as evident from the above. US futures on the other hand are faring much better, mostly thanks to tech shares. S&P 500 futures are up 0.4% with Nasdaq futures up 0.6% currently.