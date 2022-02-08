Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

The mood is indicative of investors searching for direction as the market needs to sort out the prospect of rising yields amid more hawkish central bank vibes since last week. The feeling is that things are rather pensive at the moment and it may stay that way until we get to the US inflation report on Thursday.

Elsewhere, US futures are also not hinting at much so far on the day. S&P 500 futures, Nasdaq futures, and Dow futures are all flat currently.