Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX -1.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

Spanish stocks are the main laggard, which could be due to the report here involving Grifols. But US futures are also slightly down on the day and that is perhaps weighing on the overall mood. S&P 500 futures are now down 0.2%: