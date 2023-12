Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.2%

US indices endured a volatile session yesterday before tilting lower and finishing at the lows for the day. The fall is what is weighing slightly on European indices today, although the mood is offset somewhat by higher US futures. S&P 500 futures are now up 0.5%, following the 1.5% decline yesterday in the cash market.