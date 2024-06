Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.7%

US futures are also taking on a more passive tone now, down 0.2% on the day. The drag in the risk mood is pushing USD/JPY lower as well, with the pair falling to 155.60 on a break below the 156.00 mark currently.