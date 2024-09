Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.8%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

It's a mixed start to the day as risk sentiment is nudging back and forth a little. S&P 500 futures are now down just 0.2% from around 0.5% earlier as well. But bond yields are holding lower, so that is keeping things in check in the bigger picture. In FX, USD/JPY remains down by 0.7% to 141.45 but well off earlier lows of 140.70 on the day.