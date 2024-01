Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX -0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.1%

The overall mood seems to be more tentative at best, with US futures also looking flattish at the moment. The good news at least is that the drop this week isn't extending further, at least for now. Looking to bonds, 10-year Treasury yields are down 2.5 bps to 4.078% so that is perhaps helping to see a calmer mood in broader markets as well.