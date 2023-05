Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +0.9%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

The positive jump sees the DAX open at fresh highs since January and is closing in on its record highs at 16,285-90 at the moment. Looking at the broader picture, the overall mood is more tentative with US futures sitting little changed at the moment. In FX, the dollar remains in a good spot to start the session as it has so far this week.