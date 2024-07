Eurostoxx -0.6%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.9%

UK FTSE -0.8%

Spain IBEX -0.6%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.5%

For French stocks, it is getting checked back at short-term resistance (as seen below) after the rebound last week. The Eurogroup will be discussing fiscal issues to start the week, so that is perhaps keeping regional investors more guarded. It's a mixed showing for equities in general though, with US stocks holding higher. S&P 500 futures are up 0.3% currently.