Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

It's only a few minutes since the open but stocks are seeing some pushing and pulling after a slightly softer start. On the one hand, quicker ECB rate cuts are once again a tailwind but the overall mood so far this week is looking a bit heavier. S&P 500 futures are still down 0.3% so that is leaving a bit of anxiety for the time being.