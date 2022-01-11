Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +1.0%

France CAC 40 +1.0%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

This owes to some catch up from yesterday, where we saw European indices close in the red and missing out on all the dip-buying fun late on in US trading. The calmer market mood today is also helping. S&P 500 futures are up 0.1%, Nasdaq futures up 0.2%, and Dow futures are flattish as we get things underway.

The jump at the open today just about erases half of the drop from yesterday for most regional indices.