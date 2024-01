Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.8%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.4%

US futures are also in a better spot to start the session, with S&P 500 futures up 0.2% and Nasdaq futures up 0.4% while Dow futures are flattish though. 10-year Treasury yields dipping back to 4.14% from 4.17% earlier is also arguably helping with the mood at the moment and that has seen USD/JPY pare gains from 148.80 to 148.20 currently.