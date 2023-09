Eurostoxx -0.9%

Germany DAX -0.7%

France CAC 40 -1.0%

UK FTSE -0.6%

Spain IBEX -0.7%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.7%

This follows the heavy selling in Wall Street yesterday, with the softer mood so far today also not helping. S&P 500 futures are down 0.2% as higher bond yields are proving to be a bane for equities at the moment.