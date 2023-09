Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.7%

UK FTSE -0.6%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.4%

The bond market, or more specifically Treasuries, is back in play today and 10-year yields in the US are up 4.5 bps to 4.218% currently. That is keeping the dollar more bid while weighing slightly on the equities mood. S&P 500 futures are also seen down 0.2% on the day for now.