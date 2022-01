Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +1.0%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

UK stocks are playing a bit of a catch up to the gains yesterday upon returning from the long weekend. Meanwhile, French stocks are soaring with the CAC 40 index at fresh record highs:

Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures up 0.2%, and Dow futures also up 0.2%.