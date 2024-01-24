Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.9%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.3%

It's a positive start no doubt, with US futures also rising to the highs for the day. S&P 500 futures are up 0.4% with Nasdaq futures up 0.6% and Dow futures up 0.2% currently. Tech shares are still leading the charge in that lieu, after Netflix posted a revenue beat and surging subscriber count in Q4 earnings. As for the broader risk story, China's RRR cut announcement here is helping with that a fair bit.