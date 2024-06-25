The CAC 40 has caught a modest bounce after meeting its 50.0 Fib retracement level, with the double-top pattern also completing its reversal in a fall under 7,650 two weeks ago.

France CAC 40 index daily chart

The bounce in the past week is a decent one but the index is still down by over 4% in June currently. Here's a snapshot of how regional indices are faring today:

Eurostoxx -0.7%

Germany DAX -1.1%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.1%

The pressure is certainly on as we gear towards the first round of the French elections later this weekend. I'll brief more on the possible outcomes later in the day.