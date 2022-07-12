Eurostoxx -1.0%

Germany DAX -1.3%

France CAC 40 -0.7%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -1.0%

It is a reflection of the mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures seen down 0.8% on the day currently. Overall, equities are on edge as the selling pressure resumes this week. In Europe, the natural gas crisis isn't providing much comfort as recession risks are heightened as a result.

But looking at markets as a whole, there has been a tilt towards being more risk-off with bonds also more bid i.e. yields lower on the week so far. 10-year Treasury yields are down 6.5 bps to 2.926% currently.