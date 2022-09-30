Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

This comes as US futures are also ticking a little higher now, with S&P 500 futures up 15 points, or 0.4%, on the day. Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields are a touch softer, down 2 bps to 3.724%, while the US dollar is lightly changed against the major currencies bloc after pushing a light advance in the past hour. The push and pull here isn't making for a settled narrative and that will be made more complicated by month-end and quarter-end flows before the weekend.