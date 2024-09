Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

S&P 500 futures are now flat and Nasdaq futures are down just 0.1%, having been down 0.4% earlier. It's still early in the day of course, especially with the US ISM manufacturing PMI in focus. As for the week itself, it's even earlier to really be taking sides with jobs-related data from the US still to come.