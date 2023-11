Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

It's a lackluster start to the session for European equities and that summarises the market mood at the moment. It's all about the waiting game ahead of the US CPI data later. As such, the ongoing lull we're seeing is likely to persist until we get to the main event later in the day.