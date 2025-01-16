Eurostoxx +1.1%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +1.5%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.7%

As the DAX opens at a fresh record high, the CAC 40 is also at its highest since the end of October. After finding a double bottom near 7,100, the French benchmark index looks poised for a test of its 200-day moving average for the first time since the end of September near 7,600. The more positive mood comes as US futures are also buoyed with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.4% currently.