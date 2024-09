Eurostoxx +1.0%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +1.3%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.6%

This comes with US futures also nudging a little higher in the past hour, now seen up 0.2%. The positive mood in Europe comes after the better start to the week yesterday, as investors react to heightened odds of an ECB rate cut next month. That came after a poor set of PMI readings from France and Germany as seen during the session here.