Eurostoxx +0.9%

German DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +1.1%

UK FTSE +0.8%

Spain IBEX +0.9%

For some context, European indices ended deep in the red yesterday and missed out on the stunning rebound in Wall Street. So, the gains here are in part playing catch up to that but offset against the losses in US futures for now.

Hence, the actual market mood is leaning towards one that is more cautious and wary despite what the opening gains might suggest. Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are down 1.2%, Nasdaq futures down 1.8%, and Dow futures down 0.8% currently.