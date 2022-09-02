Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +1.0%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

The gains here belie the underlying mood as they are mostly a function of catching up to the late comeback in Wall Street yesterday. US stocks were down in the dumps but staged a stirring fight to battle back with the S&P 500 even closing 0.3% higher. The Nasdaq was down as much as 2% but closed down by 0.3% at the end of the day. The overall risk mood currently is more tepid though with US futures down 0.1%, awaiting the US jobs report.