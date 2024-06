Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.7%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB +1.0%

French stocks continue to show a modest rebound as political woes have ebbed slightly to start the new week. But those risks remain a key factor to watch out for, especially as we move closer towards the snap election at the end of the month. For now, the overall risk mood is more muted with US futures keeping flat.