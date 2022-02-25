Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +1.3%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

UK FTSE +0.8%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

The gains here are in part to do with the stunning rebound in US equities late on yesterday, which came after the European close. So, in part we're seeing some catch up to that by regional indices as per the above. But the equities mood today in actuality is more guarded with US futures pointing lower after the gains yesterday.

S&P 500 futures are down 0.9%, Nasdaq futures down 1.0%, and Dow futures down 0.7% on the day.