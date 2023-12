Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.8%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.7%

The DAX is now less than 1.5% from its all-time high as stocks are cheering on the call for quicker ECB rate cuts. US futures are more tepid though, trading flattish so far on the day.