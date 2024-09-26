Eurostoxx +1.2%

Germany DAX +1.1%

France CAC 40 +1.2%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.9%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.9%

This comes as the Shanghai Composite index closes up by 3.6% to close above the 3,000 mark for the first time since June. Meanwhile, the CSI 300 index closes up by a whopping 4.2% on the day. For the week itself, the Shanghai Composite is up 9.6% while the CSI 300 is up 10.7%. What a jump, indeed. US futures are also sitting higher today, with S&P 500 futures now up 0.7% and Nasdaq futures up 1.3%.