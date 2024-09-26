- Eurostoxx +1.2%
- Germany DAX +1.1%
- France CAC 40 +1.2%
- UK FTSE +0.6%
- Spain IBEX +0.9%
- Italy FTSE MIB +0.9%
This comes as the Shanghai Composite index closes up by 3.6% to close above the 3,000 mark for the first time since June. Meanwhile, the CSI 300 index closes up by a whopping 4.2% on the day. For the week itself, the Shanghai Composite is up 9.6% while the CSI 300 is up 10.7%. What a jump, indeed. US futures are also sitting higher today, with S&P 500 futures now up 0.7% and Nasdaq futures up 1.3%.