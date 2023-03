Eurostoxx +0.9%

Germany DAX +0.9%

France CAC 40 +1.0%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +1.1%

European bank stocks are also faring better on the day as markets are breathing a sigh of relief. S&P 500 futures are up 12 points, or 0.3%, and we are seeing the Japanese yen move lower as bond yields are holding higher to start the session. USD/JPY is now up 0.5% to 132.00 on the day.