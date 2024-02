Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

In part, there is a catch up to the gains in US stocks yesterday. But the overall mood so far today is also a bit more positive at the balance. US futures are sitting higher, although it owes mostly to a continued run up in tech shares. S&P 500 futures are up 0.5% with Nasdaq futures up 0.9%, while Dow futures are flattish at the moment.