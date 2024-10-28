Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.6%

The DAX looks poised to chase a run at fresh record highs once again amid the more optimistic start here. This comes with US futures also holding higher on the day. S&P 500 futures are up 0.5% currently. The more positive development in the Middle East here is in part helping, alongside a sharp drop in oil prices as well as such i.e. less inflation worries. WTI crude is down well over 4% to $68.45 on the day.