Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +0.9%

France CAC 40 +0.7%

UK FTSE +0.7%

Spain IBEX +0.9%

This mirrors the more buoyant mood in US futures too with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.5%.

Overall, risk sentiment is leaning towards being more positive to start the day with bond yields also trading up and oil prices gaining by over 2% too. On the latter, WTI crude is up 2.4% to $67.90 at the moment.