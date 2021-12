Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

This mirrors the slightly more positive mood in US futures, which are up about 0.3%. So far, the market is keeping steadier and calmer after light jitters yesterday. In the bond market, 10-year Treasury yields are up 1 bps to 1.434%.

In FX, the dollar continues to keep steady with mild gains observed against the euro, yen and pound.