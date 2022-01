Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

This largely follows the gains from Wall Street yesterday but the overall market mood is also cautiously optimistic at the moment. S&P 500 futures are up 0.1%, Nasdaq futures up 0.2%, and Dow futures up 0.1%.

Despite the optimism, we're likely in for a more quiet one in European morning trade before we get to the US CPI report release later today.