Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

That is facilitating a better risk mood as we get things underway on the session. In FX, commodity currencies are holding light gains with USD/CAD down 30 pips to 1.2523. That is helped by oil, which is up 0.7% to $84.37 as price starts to inch closer towards a test of resistance near $85. As for the dollar. it is little changed but keeping more tepid so far on the day.