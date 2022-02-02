Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

The positive vibes are keeping with the better close in US stocks yesterday and the more optimistic tone in tech futures so far on the day. S&P 500 futures are up 0.5%, Nasdaq futures up 1.1%, though Dow futures are down slightly by 0.1% currently.

The overall risk mood is holding up for the most part with the dollar slightly on the backfoot as we get things going on the session.

EUR/USD is up 0.2% to 1.1288 as we see some extension to the narrow ranges from earlier, as buyers start to eye a test of the 1.1300 handle.