Eurostoxx +0.9%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +1.0%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.7%

The optimistic mood has been watered down a little in the past hour, as equity gains have been chipped away slightly. Still, European indices are starting off strongly though US futures have given up some gains on the day. S&P 500 futures are up 0.3%, Nasdaq futures up 0.3%, and Dow futures up 0.2%.

For now, equities are showing some life on the week after worrying undertones from hawkish central banks and surging inflation concerns in the past week. But dip buyers are not out of the woods just yet.

The US inflation report tomorrow will be key.