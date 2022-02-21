Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +0.9%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.7%

It is looking more risk-on to start the session as traders and investors are building on the earlier news about a Biden-Putin meeting, should Russia not invade Ukraine that is. Hopes of dialogue is boosting optimism that there might not be significant military escalation for now and that is what markets are running with.

US futures are also higher with S&P 500 futures up 0.8%, Nasdaq futures up 0.7%, and Dow futures up 0.8%.