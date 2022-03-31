Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

After a bit of a slight retreat yesterday, stocks are picking up the momentum again but it is early in the day. US futures are also slightly more positive though, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.2%. The overall risk mood is holding up with the Treasuries selloff also continuing to take more of a breather for the time being.

2-year Treasury yields are down 3.6 bps to 2.292% while 10-year yields are down 2.4 bps to 2.334% currently.