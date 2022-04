Eurostoxx +1.0%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +1.1%

UK FTSE +0.7%

Spain IBEX +0.7%

This comes with US futures also posting solid gains to start the session. S&P 500 futures are up 1.1%, Nasdaq futures up 1.7%, and Dow futures up 0.6% currently. That said, it is doing little to distract from a stronger dollar for the most part as pointed out earlier here.