Eurostoxx +1.2%

Germany DAX +1.3%

France CAC 40 +1.3%

UK FTSE +0.7%

Spain IBEX +1.5%

Italy FTSE MIB +2.9%

No surprises that Italian stocks are the ones leading the charge, with bank stocks in particular benefiting from the ECB's announcement earlier here. Italian bonds are also rallying hard as traders are expecting a strong response by the central bank to the rout since Thursday last week.